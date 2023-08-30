Yobe State Police Command has succeeded in the arrest of a suspected Kidnappers syndicate terrorising citizens of the State.

Those arrested according to a press statement by the Command PPRO, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim are: Adamu Manu, aged 25, and Musa Alh, Tahiru aged 28, all indigenes of Gombe State but residing in Kurnawa Village, Tarmuwa LGA of the State.

The PPRO stated that, the suspects operate in robbery, kidnapping and theft, terrorising the inhabitants of Banbangida in Tarmuwa LGA and some parts of Dapchi LGA neighbouring Villages and hamlets.

According to him, on 29th August 2023 at about 1640hrs, information was received indicating a kidnapping incident that occurred in August 2022.

It was reported that a gang of Seven people with AK 47 rifles and some deadly arms invaded a hamlet at Mongono Village via Tarmuwa LGA and kidnapped two persons.

They then demanded a ransom of N30,000.000.00) of which the Victims could not afford and strenuously after three weeks of captivity, the Victims escaped from their abductors.

In the same vein, on 29th August 2023 at about 1500hrs the culprits, a gang of four, besieged one of their previous victims and seriously injured him with deep machete cuts and bruises forcefully carting away his valuable belongings including his Cell Phone, Techno model with MTN SIM Card and a Cash Sum of N4,000.00.

The victim was later rescued and taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and now recuperating.

Meanwhile, operatives from the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters trailed and apprehended two of the suspects as efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing syndicate.

During the investigation, the culprits confessed to the commission of the crime as alleged which included the earlier Kidnapping incidents in August 2022.

The investigation is currently ongoing pending the arrest of other syndicate members and exhibits used in the commission of the crime as suspects are complying with Police operatives by providing useful information.



This is a milestone stride as the command intensified security measures to fetch out criminal elements distorting economic activities and sustaining the relative peace in the state.

In this regard, The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmad reiterated the commitment of the Command to fighting crimes to the later and enjoined Officers to stand firm in the pursuit of these strides, stressing that officers should step up on the existing efforts and that no stone should be left unturned.