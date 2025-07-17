Yobe: Police crack down on drug abuse, trafficking

Yobe State Police Command has launched a joint security operation with the state government to combat the rising menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

This initiative aims to address increased crime rates in areas like Damaturu, the state capital.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, 303 suspects have been arrested in connection with drug abuse, hoarding, and peddling.

Three alleged drug barons are undergoing discreet investigation at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yobe State Command.

The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, has expressed strong commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking.

“Together, we can create a safer, healthier, and more resilient community,” the Command urged, emphasising the need for public cooperation.

Drug abuse can lead to severe consequences, including addiction, physical and mental health problems, increased risk of crime and violence, strained relationships, and long-term damage to education and career prospects.

To report drug-related activities or obtain more information, the residents have been urged to contact the Police Public Relations Unit.

The Command encourages the public to join the fight against drug abuse, promoting a safer community for all.