Yobe: Police bust kidnappers den, rescue victims

The Yobe State Police Command has busted a kidnapper’s den and rescued some kidnapped victims, just as it recovered one AK-47 rifle in the process.

The development is another significant milestone in its efforts to maintain security and safety for citizens in the state.

A statement by the Command PPRO, SP Dungus Abdulkarim made available to Journalists on Sunday stated that, “On May 25, 2025, at approximately 1000 hours, the Gujba Divisional Police Headquarters, in collaboration with vigilantes, successfully dislodged a kidnapping den, rescued two abducted victims, and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

“Following a distress call from an eyewitness in Buni Yadi, the Police identified the den of the criminal elements and, with the support of community members, stormed the location after a gun duel.

“The culprits escaped with injuries, abandoning the victims and leaving behind the AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with 25 rounds of ammunition. The victims were rescued unhurt and taken to the hospital for medical checkups.”

Dungus Abdulkarim assured that efforts are intensified to apprehend the fleeing culprits for subsequent prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado, commended the personnel’s efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to working assiduously with community members to ensure the protection of lives and property.

