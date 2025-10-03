Yobe: Police bust criminal syndicate, arrest nine suspects

… as CP cautions hotels against providing safe haven for criminals

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested nine suspected mobile phone snatchers and ATM card thieves terrorising innocent people across the state.

This was contained in a statement by SP Dungus Abdulkarim, Police Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Police Force, Yobe State Command.

“Operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) successfully arrested a highly specialised criminal syndicate in Yobe, notorious for using stolen mobile phones to gain unauthorised access to victims’ bank accounts and perpetrate various internet and ATM fraud schemes.

“Following a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation, the suspects were traced to the Lale Guest Hotel, where they were apprehended,” the statement partly read.

He, therefore, listed the suspects as “Abba Ali (23) of Gwange, Damaturu, Abdullahi Mohammed (22) of Baga Road, Maiduguri, Yakubu Ba’a Mai (19) of Nayi Nawa, Damaturu and Usman Mohammed of One Million Road, Damaturu.

“Others are: Abdullahi Mohammed (23) of Nayi Nawa, Damaturu, Abubakar Mohammed (25) of Bulunkutu, Maiduguri, Mohammed Umar (21) of Bolori, Maiduguri, Sani Aminu (18) of Bulunkutu, Maiduguri and Umar Abba (25) of Ummarari, Maiduguri.”

He said the arrest followed several complaints from victims of phone snatching, internet fraud, and unauthorised bank transactions.

The statement added, “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their crimes and demonstrated some of the methods they use to steal and manipulate victims’ phones to retrieve PIN codes and passwords for fraudulent transactions.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include twelve Android phones and other valuable items used in perpetrating their criminal activities.

“Investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will be charged in court upon completion.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado, commended the operatives for their commitment and charged them to sustain the tempo.

“He reiterated the Command’s determination to keep criminal elements in check and ensure that Yobe State remains unsafe for criminals.

“He also cautioned hotel operators to avoid providing safe spaces for criminals, warning that anyone found aiding or harbouring suspects will face legal consequences.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, as such reports matter.”

