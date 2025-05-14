Metro

Yobe: Police arrest tricycle rider for 'raping' 12-year-old girl

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested Idriss Yakubu, a 25-year-old commercial tricycle rider from Shengele Village via Fune LGA of Yobe State for allegedly raping a 12-year old girl.

The arrest happened as the Police Command made a significant breakthrough in the fight against crime, arresting the tricycle rider and other suspects involved in heinous crimes.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Dingus Abdulkarim, the suspect reportedly lured the victim into the bush and forcefully raped her and upon arrest, the suspect confessed to the crime during Police interrogation.

In a separate incident, four suspects were apprehended by the A Divisional Police Headquarters for criminal conspiracy, theft, and related vices.

The suspects, identified as Abubakar Barnawa, 28, Mohd Modu, 20, Umar Mustapha, 18, and Musa Hassan, 19, allegedly used a tricycle with a falsified registration number to conceal their identity and evade arrest.

They were arrested following a swift response to a trader’s report of fraud as an investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will face prosecution upon completion.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado, condemned these nefarious acts and urged community members to report any unscrupulous elements among commercial drivers and tricycle riders to the police.

He assured the public that the Command is committed to ensuring justice is served and that all untoward acts against the community will face stiff resistance.

The command urged citizens to report any form of abuse or crime to the police and assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property.

