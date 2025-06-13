Yobe: Police arrest suspect in child molestation case

The Yobe State Police Command has apprehended a suspect, Ibrahim Shaibu Goni (33), of Damboa Area, Potiskum LGA, for allegedly molesting a nine-month-old girl.

The suspect was arrested by personnel of the Potiskum Police Division, acting on credible information from a concerned citizen.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dungus Abdulkarim, the suspect allegedly took the child from her mother and committed the heinous act, leaving her with noticeable lacerations.

The PPRO disclosed that both the victim and the suspect have been taken to a medical facility for a thorough medical examination.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado, reacting to the incident, condemned the act and assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted and justice will be served.

He, however, urged parents to remain vigilant regarding their children’s safety and warned potential perpetrators that stricter penalties await them.

Emmanuel Ado stressed that the Police Command is committed to curbing crime and criminality in the state, ensuring the safety of citizens, especially vulnerable children.

The Command appealed to the public, stating, “Let’s focus on promoting awareness and safety. Thank you for your usual cooperation,” as contained in a statement by SP Dungus Abdulkarim, Police Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Police Force, Yobe State Command.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE