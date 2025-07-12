Yobe PDP intact, not joining coalition — State chairman

The Yobe State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked reports (not in Nigerian Tribune) going round that it has joined a coalition.

A statement signed by Yobe State PDP chairman, Senator Umar El-Gash and made available to Tribune Online on Saturday said the party remains intact, resolute and unwavering in its commitment to the ideals, values and principles.

While pledging its unflinching support and unshakable loyalty to the national leadership of the PDP and the party’s constitution, El-Gash said the Yobe chapter is focused on unity, reconciliation and a renewed drive toward reclaiming its rightful place as the preferred choice of the people.

He said the exit of certain people has made the party stronger in the state, as party discipline, grassroots mobilisation remain a priority as part of strategic planning towards electoral victory in 2027 and beyond.

The statement read, “On behalf of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe State, we address with a clear and united voice to categorically debunk the misleading and mischievous narrative being circulated in certain quarters, suggesting that members of our party are defecting to join a so-called political coalition.

“Let it be made abundantly clear; the PDP in Yobe state remains intact, resolute, and unwavering in its commitment to the ideals, values, and principles of our great party. The insinuation that our members are aligning with any coalition is false, unfounded and a desperate attempt by political adversaries to create confusion and disunity in our ranks.

“We are proud to state that the PDP in Yobe is stronger today than it has been in recent times. Following the exit of certain individuals whose actions consistently undermine the collective progress of the party, the atmosphere within the party has greatly improved. Internal sabotage has been curtailed, and what we now have is a rejuvenated PDP focused on the party discipline, grassroots mobilisation, and strategic planning toward electoral victory.

“We acknowledge the concerns of our loyal supporters who have reached out to express worries about these false reports. Let it be known to all, especially the people of Yobe State that: no official of the PDP in Yobe State has joined any coalition or alliance outside the party; our structure remain intact from the wards to the state level, with committed leadership in place; we reaffirm our unshakable loyalty to the national leadership of the PDP party and the constitution of our party and we are focused on unity, reconciliation and a renewed drive toward reclaiming our rightful place as the preferred choice of the people.

“The Peoples Democratic Party remains the only visible platform for good governance, people-centred development, and credible opposition in Yobe State. We will not be distracted by orchestrated propaganda or intimidation. Rather, we are more determined than ever to consolidate our base and deliver the message of hope, inclusivity and democratic growth to every corner of the state.

“As we move forward, the PDP in Yobe State remains open to genuine reconciliation, constructive engagement and progressive partnerships but only within the framework of our constitution and in full loyalty to our party. We thank you for your continued support and assure you that the PDP is ready to lead the movement for a better Yobe, build on equity, justice and development.”

