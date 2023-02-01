Yobe North: Supreme Court to decide Lawan’s fate February 6

A five-member panel of Justices of the apex court, led by Justice Centus Nweze fixed the date after…

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned till February 6, 2023, to decide the fate of Senate President, Ahmed Lawal in his appeal challenging the affirmation of Bashir Machina, as the genuine candidate for the All Progressives Congress( APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District by the lower Courts.

A five-member panel of Justices of the apex court, led by Justice Centus Nweze fixed the date after parties adopted their briefs of arguments in the matter.

Recall the Court of Appeal, Abuja division affirmed the judgment of a Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe, which declared Bashir Machina, as the genuine candidate for the APC for Yobe North Senatorial District.

A three-member panel of Justices of the court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal for lacking in merit and resolved all the issues he formulated against him.

Justice Fadima Aminu of the Federal High Court had, in her judgment held that Bashir Sheriff Machina remained the APC authentic candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

She held that the ”phantom June 9 primary election” that produced Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, as the winner and candidate, was a “nullity” because INEC did not monitor the election.