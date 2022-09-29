Yobe North APC ticket: I accept the court verdict ― Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said he would not appeal the judgment delivered against him regarding the APC Yobe North senatorial district ticket by the Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe state.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed, titled, “Court Judgment on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy and released to newsmen on Thursday.

He said after consultations with his political associates, supporters and well-wishers he had decided not to appeal the judgement.

The senate president thanked his political mentor, Ibrahim Geidam and the governor of the state, Buni Mala, for the leadership roles and support given to him.

Full text :

“Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

"The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.





“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a lifelong journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”