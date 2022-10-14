Yobe North: APC NWC writes INEC, accepts Machina as valid candidate

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee has finally accepted a court judgment which declared Sheriff Bashir Machina as the ruling party candidate for Yobe North senatorial election.

Last month, Justice Fadima Aminu in his ruling had affirmed Sheriff Bashir Machina as the duly and validly elected Yobe North senatorial candidate for APC, as against Senate President, whose name was initially submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission but rejected by the electoral umpire.

A letter addressed to INEC and signed by Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, national chairman and secretary respectively of the APC, disclosed that it notified the electoral body that it had since accorded Machina recognition as its candidate for Yobe North senatorial district in deference to Court judgment.

The letter read, “We write to notify the commission of the attached judgment dated September 28, 2022, and order dated October 5, 2022, from the Federal High Court, Damaturu Judicial Division, directing the commission to accept and recognise Machina as the party’s candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District, Yobe State, and publish same accordingly.”

