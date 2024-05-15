Yobe State government has gone spiritual based on electricity tower destruction
The state government has launched a spiritual war against the Boko Haram insurgents who have been destroying electricity towers, cutting off Borno and Yobe states from the national grid for months.
On Wednesday, May 15,2024 Muslim clerics were led to the tower, recited the Holy Quran and praying for divine intervention against the insurgents responsible for the attacks on the towers.
ALSO READ:Lagos govt warns of fake development approval, permits
These towers are part of the Jos-Gombe grid that supplies electricity to Borno and Yobe.
After repairing the 330 KVA towers that were brought down by insurgents near Kasaisa village in Gujba LGA last February, Governor Mai Mala Buni took decisive action.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!
Join BUCKSLAW TECHNOLOGY LTD. as a Client Service Executive and be the bridge between our clients and excellent service delivery. Click the link to apply Now before 27th May, 2024