Yobe, FG sign MoU on rural electrification strategy

The Yobe State Government and the Federal Government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing long-term electrification strategies across the state, with a focus on improving power distribution and stability.

The signing took place in Abuja during a roundtable session involving the Yobe State Government, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and key energy sector stakeholders.

The MoU, which seeks to support the development and deployment of sustainable decentralised solar power solutions, was signed on behalf of the Federal Government by the Managing Director of REA, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and the agency’s Secretary, Kashim Ibrahim. Signing for the Yobe State Government were the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Malam Wali, and the Commissioner of Energy, Mohammed Mohammed Bara.

The agreement will facilitate the implementation of off-grid solar electrification projects across rural and underserved communities, particularly those impacted by insurgency and lacking access to the national grid.

Speaking at the event, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, highlighted his administration’s achievements in rural electrification. He said his government has connected over 400 communities across the state’s three senatorial zones to the national grid.

“We have extended 33kV and 11kV distribution lines to underserved and insurgency-affected communities, including the restoration of power supply in Gujba East.

“A new feeder line has also been constructed from the 330/132/33kV transmission facility to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Yobe State University and the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital.

“In a historic move, we achieved the first-ever connection of Gulani Local Government Area to the national grid since its creation in 1991, while Kanama is nearing completion.”

Governor Buni further disclosed that over 100 transformers ranging from 300kVA to 500kVA have been procured and installed in communities, health centres, schools, and densely populated urban areas.

“We continue to rehabilitate and upgrade dysfunctional transformers and existing infrastructure in response to the increasing demand caused by population growth and the improved stability across the state,” he added.

Earlier, REA Managing Director Abba Abubakar Aliyu reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to the success of the electrification project, noting that it aligned with the national agenda for expanding energy access through renewable sources.

Stakeholders in the renewable energy sector also pledged support for the initiative, expressing readiness to invest and explore the solar energy potential in Yobe State.

