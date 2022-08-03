Yobe commissioner, Goni Bukar, dies in Bauchi auto crash

Yobe State Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan has died in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along the Damaturu-Kano expressway road in Dambam LGA of Bauchi State.
Reports have it that the late Goni Bukar Lawan, a former member of the House of Representatives from Yobe State died on Tuesday night on his way to Kano State.
According to a road traffic crash (RTC) report from RS12.12 Dambam Station Office, the crash occurred on Tuesday, 2/08/2022 at 6:15 pm and was reported at 6:20 pm while FRSC personnel arrived at 6:32 pm taking them 12 minutes.
The crash which occurred on the Dambam – Potiskum road adjacent AY Dagauda Fuelling Station in Dagauda Village, Dambam LGA was described as fatal involving 1 vehicle with registration number 11A01YB belonging to the Government of Yobe State Jeep Lexus GX 470 driven by the late Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan himself.
According to the FRSC report, the probable cause of the accident was speed limit violation and loss of control (SPV/LOC) with one person injured while the other person died on the spot of the accident.
The victims were taken to the General Hospital in Dambam for treatment and confirmation by the motor traffic department (MTD) of NPF Dambam Divisional Headquarters.
There was no obstruction as the vehicle is off the Road while no items were recovered as contained in the FRSC FOR signed by ARC JS Muhammad STO, Dambam made available to Journalists in Bauchi by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi.
