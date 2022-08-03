Yobe commissioner, Goni Bukar, dies in Bauchi auto crash

Yobe State Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan has died in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along the Damaturu-Kano expressway road in Dambam LGA of Bauchi State.

Reports have it that the late Goni Bukar Lawan, a former member of the House of Representatives from Yobe State died on Tuesday night on his way to Kano State.

According to a road traffic crash (RTC) report from RS12.12 Dambam Station Office, the crash occurred on Tuesday, 2/08/2022 at 6:15 pm and was reported at 6:20 pm while FRSC personnel arrived at 6:32 pm taking them 12 minutes.