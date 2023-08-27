Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has enjoined the people to promote peace and peaceful coexistence, saying that political, cultural and religious differences should not be allowed to create hate and setbacks in the collective drive and onerous task of building a prosperous state.

Governor Buni gave the admonition at the weekend in a goodwill message to congratulate the citizens on the 32nd anniversary of the state’s creation.

In a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Governor Buni said the people of the state, have every reason to appreciate God for the journey in spite of the challenges, tribulations and ugly experiences that bedevilled the State.

“We appreciate the founding fathers of our dear state for their foresight and commitment in ensuring we became a state 32 years ago. The resilience, support and cooperation of our people had been quite rewarding in our journey to have travelled this far and achieved this much with more hope for prosperity.

“Although we had faced some daring challenges that threatened our existence as a state, Alhamdulillah we have weathered the storm and moved ahead for a better and prosperous state,” Buni said.

The governor thanked the people for supporting government policies and programmes on the post Boko Haram Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction process for a better Yobe state.

Governor Buni also commended Yobeans in the diaspora for their contributions and interest in the developments at home “We appreciate your contributions and the zeal to collectively move our state forward”.

He said his administration will continue to invest and collaborate with security agencies for a safer and prosperous state “We are grateful to the security agencies and the people of the state for the collective determination to fight insecurity.

Governor Buni assured that government will continue to invest in infrastructure, education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, wealth creation and employment, commerce, water, sanitation and environment among others to fast-track development in the State.

“Our youth are our future, therefore, our government shall continue to invest in the youth, and give them more opportunities to participate in governance to create a prosperous future for the State.

“I am particularly happy with the zeal of pursuing education among our youth. Today, we have many young men who have distinguished themselves in academics with many more aspiring to do more, just as others are engaged in many other enterprising fields with great signs of prosperity.



“These commitments gives us more hope for a very prosperous Yobe state. Government will create the enabling environment to support you to realise your potential and contribute your quota to the development of the State.