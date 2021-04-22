Yinka’s dream was rebuilding Nigeria, reclaiming from political buccaneers ― Falana

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said Yinka’s dream was that Nigeria is rebuilt and reclaimed from the hands of political buccaneers because it is going down the drain, failing and collapsing as a state.

Femi noted that the best tribute to be given to Yinka Odumakin is to ensure that his dreams of a united nation and a country everyone can be proud of is actualised.

Falana, who said that Yinka died in the midst of struggle, described Yinka as a courageous, honest, relevant and humble man.

“Our country is going down the drain, collapsing and failing as a state. Yinka’s dream is that this country is rebuilt and reclaimed from the hands of political buccaneers. Yinka wouldn’t have died if we had a good healthcare system.

“To all the politicians in this country, The best tribute you can pay to Yinka is to ensure that his dreams of a united nation, a country that we can all be proud of is actualised.

“Unfortunately, we lost Yinka in the midst of the struggle.

“He is not a man of materialism. We are here to celebrate Yinka’s courage, relevance, integrity and humility. We are to hear words that could motivate us to be committed to the struggle Yinka fought for,” Falana said.

While advising the widow, Falana said that she should not allow people to miss Yinka Odumakin by keeping up the struggle.

Meanwhile, The Activist challenged all the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, of whom Yinka Odumakin is an illustrious alumnus, to honour him by reinstating the proscribed Student Union.

