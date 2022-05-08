Yinka Rythmz releases new singles to appreciate followers

US-based Nigerian musician Adeyinka Hazzan, also known as Yinka Rythmz has released a new single to appreciate his family, friends and fans who have been supportive of his career.

The single entitled “The Appreciation”, according to the rising singer will wow music lovers across the globe.

Speaking about the song, Rythmz said”It’s a vulnerable song that appreciates my past and present. I want to appreciate my blessings now and give others their flowers to smell as we journey through life together.”

The song was produced by Rashan Music International in collaboration with Top Dreams Universal and was recorded in Maryland, USA while video was shot and edited by award- winning international director, Mr. Temitope a.k.a Africano Media.

Also directed by OSM production, Oluwasegun Oyegbile who also produced the new single, the description gives his fans a new dimension of Rythmz’s approach to music as thethe video represents the distinct sound of Fuji infused with the new skool Afrobeats and Afro cultural sound.