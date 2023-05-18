The Odumakin Family has unveiled the final burial ceremony of its matriarch, Madam Alice Odumakin, mother of the former spokesperson of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Late Yinka Odumakin, saying that the remains of the deceased would be committed to Mother Earth on Saturday, May 24, 2023 in her hometown, Moro, Osun State.

A signed statement titled: “Yinka Odumakin: Mother’s final journey…” by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin and Elder Taiwo Oyedele on behalf of the family, copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune made this known, saying that this will follow Lying-in-State and funeral service at her residence on Friday, May 23rd as well as the church service schedule to holding on Saturday, May 24th at the C.A.C. Church respectively.

The statement read: “The earthly sojourn of Madam Alice Odumakin comes to a glorious end as final rites kick off on Friday 23rd June 2023, with service of songs at C.A.C. Oke Waasinmi, Moro, Osun State.

“On Saturday 24th, her remains will be committed to Mother Earth after Lying-in-State and funeral service at her residence and the C.A.C. church respectively.

“Late Madam Alice Odumakin was the mother of Afenifere’s fiery spokesman, Comrade Yinka Odumakin who passed on about two years ago.”