Yinka Odumakin: A Nationalist, gave his all ― Akeredolu

The Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed shock over the sudden death of the spokesperson of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, describing it as one death with many losses to people.

Akeredolu who stated this in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said the demise of Odumakin is “heart-aching; it’s one death with many losses to our people.”

Akeredolu in the statement described Odumakin as “a true Nationalist who placed Yoruba Race on a pedestal of honour and high regards and quite fearlessly, gave all in his passion-filled struggle for a virile and peaceful Nigeria with fairness, justice, equity and freedom as his beacons.

“His roles in the enthronement of popular democracy, as well as his fiery advocacy for the Rule of Law, remain undoubtedly legendary.

“We recall his fiery beginning in the struggle as the Publicity Secretary of Obafemi Awolowo University student Union where he discharged his duties creditably.

“He represented a memorable era having participated actively in the passion and action for a better Nigeria in his lifetime. Those left behind will find great inspiration in Yinka’s legacies to continue with the struggle.”

Akeredolu said Odumakin has created an irreplaceable vacuum difficult to fill, saying “he indeed left an open wound of scary spots for his colleagues with whom shared moments were always with eyes on a United Nigeria of Justice for all.

“Even those who had reasons to disagree with Yinka on issues will feel the absence of intellectual engagements. Countless losses, indeed.

“Along the trajectory of the path to service, Yinka defied his age, incurably in quest for knowledge and more wisdom from older generations to enrich and equip himself. The entire Yoruba race has lost an enigma in pursuit of a just society.

While commiserating with the Afenifere family and the Odumakin’s family, “Akeredolu said “on behalf of the government and the good people of Ondo State, I express our deep and heartfelt condolences to Yinka’s wife, Joe, family, friends, associates and acquaintances over this untimely death. This is a personal loss.

“Our collective strength remains the unshakable faith in God to Whom we are all indebted. He giveth and taketh; His actions, inactions only confirm and give credence to His infallibility. He is the Unquestionable.

“Thus, notwithstanding the pains, ours is to pray that our departed brother, colleague and associate finds comfort in the bosom of his creator until the resurrection day.”

