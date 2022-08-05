YIAGA calls for declaration of electoral offenders arrested during Osun election

An observer group, Yiaga Africa on Thursday called on security agencies to declare the numbers of electoral offenders apprehended during the last July 16th governorship election in Osun state.

The executive board member, Yiaga Africa, Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu made the call at post-election stakeholders meeting with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and media practitioners among others, held in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to him, the security apparatus should be able to give the general public the details of those apprehended for electoral offences and punish them according to the law of the land.

He, however, expressed displeasure that the large numbers of security operatives deployed to the state for election monitoring, and a detailed report was given about those who acted contrarily to the electoral rules.

The Yiaga boss maintained that there is a provision in the law to punish vote buyers and sellers and ballot box snatchers among other offenders who were arrested during the poll.

“if the security agencies are unable to arrest and prosecute any offender for vote buying and selling, there should be probe for deploying 21,000 policemen, 11,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), State Security Service and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)in the just concluded election.

Why explaining what informed the stakeholders gathering, he stated that “the group met with the stakeholders who participated in the electioneering process in the state to know where to be improved on in future elections for

the recommendations of the organization in the past have brought improvement to electioneering process in Nigeria.”

He charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prevent people from multiple voting in the name of transfer of voters cards through the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

According to him, “We come from the pre-election to election day and post-election. If we engage partners, we also want to be able to continue to have that relationship with them. The recommendations that come from these can go to INEC and can go to security agencies.

In his own submission to the Programme, the chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists(NUJ), Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu commended Yiaga Africa, INEC, and all critical stakeholders for their peaceful conduct during the poll.

Ajadosu charged INEC not to see the Osun election as a perfect process, urging them to keep on improving on the election process in the country.

Also, the president of the Network of NGOs in Osun state, Comrade Michael Oluseyi gave kudos to security agencies and the INEC for acting professionally during the election.

