…as FCT records low turnout

Yiaga Africa has raised concerns about operational lapses and technological challenges during the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) nationwide mock election and results-upload exercise, warning the issues could undermine preparations for the 2027 general elections.



The election monitoring organisation said although the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned optimally in most of the 300 polling units observed nationwide, several challenges exposed gaps in INEC’s operational readiness.



In its preliminary statement released on Saturday in Abuja, Yiaga Africa identified delayed deployment of election personnel and materials, low voter participation, BVAS malfunctions, discrepancies in polling unit data and non-compliance with results upload procedures among the major concerns arising from the exercise.



According to the organisation, only 36 per cent of the polling units observed had commenced the exercise by 9:30 a.m., although the figure increased to 64 per cent by 10:00 a.m.



It cited instances where INEC officials arrived several hours late, including Fadan Karshi I in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where officials arrived at 1:40 p.m.

In another instance at Wanikde Playground in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, election officials had yet to arrive as of 1:30 p.m.



Yiaga Africa also reported that officials arrived at Effraya International Market Polling Unit in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State without voting materials, leaving voters to await the arrival of ballot papers.



It said some presiding officers also relied on personal mobile phone hotspots to connect BVAS devices and transmit accreditation data and election results, raising questions about cybersecurity safeguards and the adequacy of secure connectivity provided by the Commission.



On voter participation, Yiaga Africa attributed the low turnout potentially to inadequate public sensitisation and declining public trust in the electoral process.



It noted that the limited period between the publication of designated polling units and the exercise may have affected public mobilisation and reduced the exercise’s capacity to simulate actual election conditions.



The organisation further reported incidents of alleged vote-buying and attempted interference in some locations.



In Ibeno Ward, Akwa Ibom State, observers reported the distribution of ₦3,000 to voters and an alleged attempt to influence a presiding officer to inflate figures, which the officer reportedly rejected.



A similar distribution of ₦3,000 was reported at Akwanga Central School, while an individual was arrested after disrupting the exercise by tearing a ballot paper at Market Square Polling Unit in Iwere-Ile, Oyo State.



Despite the challenges, Yiaga Africa acknowledged the additional safeguards introduced to BVAS to improve the integrity and quality of scanned polling unit result sheets, but warned that some of the safeguards prevented the scanning and uploading of results where discrepancies were detected between result sheets and device configurations.



The organisation recommended improved voter mobilisation, stronger technical support for BVAS devices, better connectivity arrangements and enhanced training and supervision of election officials.



It also urged INEC to introduce system-level controls on the IReV portal to prevent the uploading of polling unit results before the stipulated 2:30 p.m. threshold in the electoral guideline.



Meanwhile, the mock election recorded a low voter turnout across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), despite reports of a smooth accreditation process.



The exercise, being conducted on Saturday, is designed to test the Commission’s preparedness and assess the performance of its electoral technology ahead of the 2027 general elections.



Although participation has been relatively low, INEC officials expressed optimism that voter turnout would improve as the exercise progresses.



Representatives of the Civil Society Situation Room monitoring the exercise described the process as peaceful and urged residents to take advantage of the mock election to verify their polling units ahead of the 2027 polls.



INEC officials also reported seamless operations with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which is being tested as part of efforts to identify and address possible challenges before the general elections.





