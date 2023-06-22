Toyosi Olosunde is an on-air hostess on Splash FM, Ibadan and is one of the fastest rising radio personalities. She told ROTIMI IGE why she is passionate about radio and why is important never to compromise on one’s talent and abilities.

Why are you passionate about radio?

I am very passionate about my job. I’ve always been drawn to this line of work since I was a child, and I think it’s because of the way it allows me to connect with people and share information. There’s something incredibly powerful about being able to communicate ideas and stories through a platform like radio. I’m also really motivated by the fact that my work can have a positive impact on people’s lives. Knowing that I can brighten someone’s day or inspire them to take action is a huge source of inspiration for me.

What are the challenges you face?

Yes, I face some challenges. One is me being shy in public but not while doing my job. In public, I wear this camouflaged confidence, especially when someone points at me and says, “That’s Toyosi, she does this and that…” but deep down I am really shy. Another big challenge I face is staying up-to-date with industry trends and making sure that I’m providing content that is both relevant and interesting to my listeners. This requires a lot of research and planning, but it’s something that I really enjoy. One other challenge is finding a work-life balance that allows me to recharge and come back to work feeling energised and focused. I’ve found that setting clear boundaries and taking time for myself are really important in this regard.

How have you evolved to remain relevant in the industry?

I evolve by constantly sourcing out information online, always wanting to know more in order to up my game. Knowing what is trendy as well as being consistent with my game, this is how I evolve and stay relevant. In addition to sourcing information online, I also attend industry events and conferences to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and innovations. Networking with other professionals and seeking out mentorship opportunities have also been really helpful in keeping me relevant and growing my skills.

What do you do when you are not on air?





I am at home. I love my privacy, I hang out sometimes but I am not really the hangout kind of person. I love being home searching for the latest information, updates and so on.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I see myself doing greater things, being a bigger me and hopefully to have gone well internationally. In the next five years, I hope to continue to grow and evolve in my role as an on-air personality. One of my goals is to expand my reach beyond my current market and establish myself as a respected voice in the industry on a national and international level. I believe that through hardwork, consistency, and a commitment to providing high-quality content, I can achieve this goal and make a meaningful impact on listeners around the world. I also hope to continue developing my skills as a producer and content creator.

While I’m passionate about being on-air, I recognise the importance of developing a strong behind-the-scenes skill set. In the next five years, I want to work on creating innovative and engaging content that not only entertains my audience but also informs and inspires them. I hope to become more involved in the broader media landscape, working with other professionals to create meaningful collaborations and partnerships. I believe that by working together, we can achieve much more than we could individually, and I’m excited about the potential for collaboration and growth in the industry. Ultimately, my goal is to continue doing what I love and making a positive impact on people’s lives through my work.

What’s your most memorable day as a presenter?

It was the day I interviewed one of my favourite international gospel musicians, Derrick Haddon. However, I must add that while interviewing Derrick Haddon was definitely a highlight for me, I would also say that one of my most memorable moments was when a listener reached out to me to tell me how much my show had helped her through a difficult time. Knowing that I had made a positive impact on someone’s life in this way was incredibly rewarding and humbling.

Who is your greatest inspiration?

God and my mother. In addition to my faith and my mother, I’m also inspired by other women in the industry who have paved the way for people like me to succeed. Women like Oprah Winfrey and Mo Abudu are incredible role models who have shown that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible.

What are your dislikes?

People who are rude.

What scares you the most?

Losing someone I love, either to death or distance. It’s a fear I have about people I care about. Imagine someone who daily fills your life with laughter, love and light, and then you don’t get to hear or see them again? Probably because they died or ghosted you or grew apart or something. I know it’s part of life, but having the void of lost love is something that deeply scares me.

What lessons have you learnt in life?

Everyone is equal and everything happens for a reason. The belief that everyone is equal highlights the importance of treating everyone with respect and dignity, regardless of their race, gender, religion, or any other characteristic. It encourages us to approach others with an open mind and to value diversity, recognising that each individual has their own unique strengths and weaknesses. For the second bit, the idea that everything happens for a reason can help us make sense of challenging or difficult situations that we may face in life. While it may be hard to see the purpose behind certain events at the time, believing that there is a reason behind them can give us a sense of hope and optimism that things will eventually work out for the best. It can also encourage us to learn from our experiences and grow as individuals. I have seen those two lessons play out in my short life here over and over again.

What is your advice for upcoming OAPs…

My advice would be to stay true to yourself and your vision and to never let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve your dreams. Building a strong personal brand and network is also really important, as is being open to learning from others and seeking out mentorship opportunities. And most importantly, remember that success takes time and dedication – don’t give up, and keep pushing forward even when things get tough. Also, do away with the thought that “if you don’t sleep with someone in the industry, you can’t succeed”. It’s a big lie.