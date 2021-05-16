Yes, I have changed, move on with your lives, Adekunle Gold replies critics

Singer and father of one, Adekunle Gold, has a word for those who are not happy about his growth and recent outward appearance, urging them to stop complaining about his decision to be different.

Gold who is married to singer, Simi, welcomed their first child last year in the United States and have both been making new songs to keep their fan base strong having been quiet for a better part of 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Shade crooner who was first signed to Olamide’s YBNL record label alongside rapper, Lil Kesh, Viktoh, among others said he has come of age in the music industry and has given so much to his craft to be at the stage he currently occupies even as he added that he could not remain the same singer people used to know.

He has come under some criticisms from fans who say their favourite singer has deviated from his soft highlife and afro pop music he was known for. But Gold was quick to say he has no apologies for choosing to grow with time and evolve in his craft.

On his verified twitter page, Gold aired his view about fans’ complaints saying “I don’t want to ever hear that you have changed sh***t. Yes! I have changed! People should move on,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…