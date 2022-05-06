Yerima gets Buhari’s nod to join presidential race

Former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Yarima, has received the go-ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari to join the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He met the president on Friday, shortly after Jumat prayers at the Presidential Villa to seek his blessing to contest for the ticket of the ruling party in next year’s election.

Speaking to correspondents as he emerged from the meeting, Yerima said he was at the seat of power to inform the president of his desire to run for the chance to succeed him in office.

The former governor, who is famous for introducing harsh Sharia law in Zamfara during his time as the state chief executive, said he acted within the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution to do what he did.

Yerima, who also represented Zamfara West in the Senate, said if elected he would fight insecurity, poverty and ignorance.

More details to come soon





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…Yerima gets Buhari’s nod to join presidential raceYerima gets Buhari’s nod to join presidential race

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Yerima gets Buhari’s nod to join presidential raceYerima gets Buhari’s nod to join presidential race

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Yerima gets Buhari’s nod to join presidential race

Yerima gets Buhari’s nod to join presidential race