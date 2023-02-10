Internationally recognised ‘African Baddie’, Yemi Alade has concluded plans to release the visuals of ‘Pounds and Dollars’ featuring Penthauze rapper Phyno, one of the hit songs from her highly successful ‘African Baddie’ album released late last year. The song, tagged a prayer song by many because of Yemi’s lyrics which harps on the importance of hardwork and prayers, became an instant hit soon after release.

On the track, the songstress sang, “What’s gon be is gon be, my mama say, do the necessary and get down on your knees. What’s gon be is gon be, pray every day, do the necessary, your hustle go pay”.

A visualiser was dropped in December perhaps to whet the appetite of fans who took to social media to express their expectations for a video of the song. Many also spoke about how Yemi Alade seemed to drop a hit song almost every month, calling her a ‘tireless worker’. @bayomabenjamin6479, responding to the visualiser said, “Yemi will never give the world a break it’s hit and hit every month! While @DjkingDee254 wrote on his timeline saying, “Yemi Alade songs should be sold in pharmacies since they cure stress”.

‘Pounds and Dollars’ video was shot by Clarence Peters in Lagos and has been released on all platforms.