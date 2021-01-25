Yemi Alade, Patoranking spark dating rumour with trending photos

While it may turn out to be another music video scene, popular Nigeria music stars, Patoranking and Yemi Alade are keeping their fans guessing about what they could be up to in a new set of pictures released on their social media platforms.

The duo have been trending on social media following the viral pictures of what looked like a traditional wedding ceremony.

In the pictures, Patoranking was clad in a brown native attire while Alade wore a flowing brown dress as they both beamed with delight looking into each other’s eyes like a newly-wedded couple.

They both walked down the aisle holding hands and living their fans with so much to talk about.

While it is believed to be a music video shoot, their fans are already getting frenzy and are asking questions about what could be going on between them.

Both Alade and Patoranking appear to be enjoying the buzz the pictures are creating for them as none of them has come out to explain what the pictures are all about.

