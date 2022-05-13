Yemi Alade and Denrele Edun shut down the runway at the first-ever AMVCA fashion show

Talented singer, Yemi Alade, popularly known as Mama Africa, and eclectic media personality, Denrele Edun graced AMVCA’s first-ever fashion runway show on May 8, at The Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Ever since Yemi came into the spotlight, she has been known for her exceptional fashion statements during her shows and performances. Her appearance on the AMVCA fashion runway as a Lush Hair model undoubtedly makes the list of her most memorable looks and was a highlight for fashion lovers at the event.

Denrele Edun has always been in a league of his own with all the eclectic looks he has pulled off over the years. His runway appearance was yet another one of his over-the-top moments, and it was a delight to see. The media personality brought the sass and pizzaz to the runway.

Yemi Alade wore a short black dress with braided pink details that created a heart-shaped illusion around her bust area. Styled by Lush Hair, she had her hair in a side part ponytail with braid fringe. Yemi accessorised the look with silver jewellery and a pair of pink shoes. She finished the look with bedazzled pink eye makeup and nude lips.

On the other hand, Denrele Edun looked fabulous in a pink two-piece with an over-the-top light pink top and dark pink pants. As always, he paired the look with knee-high black platform boots, a black belt and oversized pink sunglasses. The gorgeous up-do with a long ponytail Lush Hair put together took his look to another level.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Yemi Alade and Denrele Yemi Alade and Denrele

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Yemi Alade and Denrele Yemi Alade and Denrele