Yelwata killings: Canada-based lawyer, Olaojo, wants govt to compensate affected families 

…calls for establishment of grassroots peace and security committee

Olaojo Temitope Vincent, a Canada-based lawyer and CEO of WhiteRock Energy Resources, has joined the growing voices condemning the recent killings in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

He described the brutal killings of innocent villagers as barbaric, senseless, and unacceptable in a civilised society.

In reaction to the attack, which reportedly claimed over 200 lives and left many others injured and displaced, Olaojo expressed deep sorrow and sympathy for the victims, especially those who were rendered widows and orphans overnight.

He called on the government to provide generous compensation for the affected families and to reconstruct the homes and community infrastructure that were destroyed.

Olaojo also criticised the apparent inaction and delays of security operatives both before and after the attack.

He urged service chiefs to intensify efforts in apprehending the perpetrators, emphasising that justice must be served to deter future occurrences.

Furthermore, Olaojo called on the federal government, as well as the Benue State and local governments, to establish peace and security committees at the grassroots level.

He also recommended issuing a comprehensive white paper to address both the immediate and remote causes of such attacks to prevent future bloodshed.

“Without a strategic, documented roadmap to peace, we are merely postponing the next crisis,” he added.

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unannounced visit to the victims at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi, calling it a rare display of empathy and leadership.

“President Tinubu has made history as the first Nigerian President to personally visit victims of such attacks in their hospital beds. That human aspect of governance must be applauded,” he stated.

Olaojo also stressed the need for enhanced collaboration among the federal, state, and local governments to create a sustainable approach for preventing reprisal attacks and building trust among diverse communities in the region.

“Beyond reactive measures, we need proactive intelligence and swift response mechanisms. We cannot continue to mourn our citizens this way,” he concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE