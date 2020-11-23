Yellow fever: Council boss imposes curfew in Delta community over unruly behaviour of youths

Following the unruly behaviour of some youths in Ute Okpu in Ika North-East of Delta State who believed that yellow fever in the area had to do with their deity, a dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed by the local government authority.

Over 30 young persons had earlier died in Ute Okpu, Erunu and Idumusah communities as a result of the disease.

Report from the area indicated that the youths had damaged properties and threatened the life of their king, chiefs and traditional institution, owing to their fetish belief on the strange disease which was later diagnosed to be yellow fever.

Declaring the curfew at Owa Oyibu, the council headquarters, on Monday, Chairman of the Local Government Area, Victor Ebonka, said it was with the approval of the state government as it affects Ute-Ukpu kingdom.

He said that the curfew commenced, on Monday, from 6 pm to 6 am, until further notice even as he enjoined all citizens to comply with the directive adding that the law enforcement agents will not hesitate to arrest defaulters of the order.

