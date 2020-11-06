Yellow fever, cause of mysterious deaths in Delta communities ― Govt

Delta State Government has identified yellow fever as the cause of death of over 30 young persons in Ute-Okpu, Ute-Erumu and Idumesa communities in Ika northeast council area of the state.

The victims who are between the ages of 18 and 25 had succumbed to the disease in the last three weeks as health experts earlier suspected hemorrhagic fever, or substance abuse as likely cause of the death.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba on Friday, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye said about 22 persons died as against the figure earlier reported by the media while seven cases were being managed at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

According to him, laboratory results from samples collected from victims revealed yellow fever as the cause of deaths adding that the result would further be authenticated at the Reference Region Laboratory in Dakar, Senegal where the samples have also be sent to.

We are expecting the result from Dakar in the next two weeks, he said.

He gave the symptoms of the disease to include fever, body pains, headache, vomiting with or without blood stressing that others bleed from the nose or mouth.

He said the state government has informed Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Primary Healthcare Development Agency ” which usually collaborate with us, and that is why they have sent teams to support us.

The commissioner disclosed that before now, there was a planned yellow fever preventive campaign scheduled to begin November 20 saying ” we are moving it closer to enable us to tackle what is before us.

