YEEP partners Deputy Speaker’s Office, UNDP, NYSC, others on youth empowerment

ACTIVATE Success International Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has said it is partnering with the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to empower young entrepreneurs through the National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Program (YEEP’25) Summit.

In a statement on Saturday, the founder of the Foundation, Mrs. Love Idoko-Uloko announced a lineup of other esteemed partners to include top government agencies, international organizations, and private sector companies.

According to her, the top government ministries and the critical stakeholders outside the Office of the Deputy Speaker, are the Federal Ministry of Youth Development; Federal Ministry of Women Affairs; the National Youth Service Corps; Nestle Nigeria; United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); JAMUB Group; Crown Luxury Properties, and YIAGA Africa.

Mrs. Idoko-Uloko said that the event aims to equip young entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, grants, and mentorship to succeed in their venturess.

She added that the YEEP’25 summit scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja will bring together young entrepreneurs, industry experts, and policymakers to share knowledge, experiences, and resources, expressing profound gratitude to the partners.

“By partnering with YEEP’25, these organizations are demonstrating their commitment to fostering youth entrepreneurship and economic growth in Nigeria. The summit promises to be a transformative experience for young entrepreneurs. It will provide them with the skills, strategies, and inspiration needed to succeed in their ventures.

We are excited to unveil our esteemed partners who are collaborating with us to make YEEP’25 a transformative experience for young entrepreneurs across the nation! Thank you to our partners”, Idoko-Uloko said.

