YEEP, ASIF, others set to engage more Nigerian youths

As Nigeria further grapples with high youth unemployment, the upcoming National Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Summit (YEEP) 2025 partnering Activate Success International Foundation (ASIF) and other stakeholders, has expressed the platform’s readiness to engage Nigeria’s teeming unemployed youths into productive ventures.

Set to hold on July 15, 2025, in Abuja, the summit is designed to equip young Nigerians with the tools, networks, and inspiration needed to break the cycle of joblessness and become job creators.

The event also marks ten years of dedicated impact by the Activate Success International Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization and a committed YEEP partner in the business of youth empowerment and leadership development.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Founder of the Foundation, Mrs. Love Idoko-Uloko, said YEEP is more than a summit. “it is a movement to awaken entrepreneurial spirit, stir innovation, and foster leadership among Nigeria’s job-seeking youth.

“We believe that with the right skills, strategies, and stories, unemployed young Nigerians can transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economy,” she said.

Idoko-Uloko explained that the Foundation, through strategic partnerships with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other stakeholders, has empowered thousands of young Nigerians to rise above unemployment and embrace entrepreneurship. “YEEP 2025 is a celebration of that journey and a rallying point for the next generation of solution providers,” she stated.

The summit will feature influential voices such as Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Group, alongside inspiring keynote addresses and high-level panel discussions. Also expected at the event are national figures including Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Minister of Women Affairs Hon. Imman Sulaiman Ibrahim, and Minister of Youth Hon. Oluwande Ayodele.

“Our mission at Activate Success is clear,” said Idoko-Uloko, “we want to build a new generation of leaders and innovators. Nigeria’s youth are not short on potential—they are short on opportunity. YEEP 2025 is here to change that.”

