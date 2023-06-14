Veteran Nollywood Actor, Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, better known professionally as Lalude, has become the latest car owner after years of jumping on a motorcycle, popularly known as Okada, to film locations.

The presentation of the Toyota Camry car was done today by ace social media skit maker, Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Creative Kamo.

In a video posted on the official Facebook page of the skit maker, Wednesday, he recalled how Lalude usually turned up to film locations on Okada every time he invited him for shooting.

According to him, seeing such a veteran who has dedicated many decades of his life to the movie industry jumping on a motorcycle to film locations prompted him to make a video where he called on well-meaning Nigerians to help contribute to getting a car for the legendary actor.

He said, “There was a day that Baba (Lalude) came to work for me. So I noticed it was a motorcycle that he used to convey himself to locations every time. So I asked him what happened and he said, ‘My son, I don’t have a car.’ We then tried our best and appealed to Nigerians to support us. Here is Baba’s car standing.”

The skit maker also sent appreciation to those who contributed in one way or the other towards the actualization of getting the car gift for him.

“Thank you so much for watching us. Big shout-out to Shobola, the first blogger that posted the video. Everybody that sent a gift to Baba, thank you so much, we are grateful.”

Appreciating those who participated in gifting him the car, the excited Nollywood veteran showered them with prayers, adding that he doesn’t take it for granted.

He said, “All of you that participated and are planning to participate, God Almighty will bless you. You won’t die ultimately. Blessings are what you will continue to see. Nigerians home and abroad, I’m very grateful for what you have done. You will not lack money.”

Lalude’s car gift is coming a few days after another veteran actress, Margaret Olayinka, popularly known as ‘Iya Gbonkan,’ was gifted a car by one of her fans following a viral video of the veteran actress lamenting not having her personal car despite being in the movie industry for decades.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE