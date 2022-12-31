As the curtain is gradually being drawn on 2022 and we eagerly await 2023, some students here share their thoughts with Aunty Yemi on what they wish for in the coming year.

Hopeous Simon-Taiwo

The year 2023 of my dream is that which will introduce improved technology which will be beneficial to Nigeria and enhance productivity and growth. It is also a year I desire to see much transformation in my life and progress. I desire a peaceful election with the right candidates voted in. With this, Nigeria will become a better country to live in.

Tofunmi Ogundeyi

In the coming year, I see myself being a source of blessing to my family and friends ,and also Nigeria at large. I desire that prices of food will fall and be affordable by the masses, while we can walk on the streets and drive on the roads without fear of been kidnapped. The election exercise I hope will yeild positive result with the right leaders voted in so that peace will reign in the country while we experience a remarkable progress.

Best Ibitoye

I look forward to a better Nigeria come 2023 and not a repeat of the unpalatable experiences like the hike in exchange rate which did not favour Nigerian currency, naira. The hike in exchange rate resulted in high cost of living. I am looking forward to a better Nigeria, good leaders, and improved standard of living for all citizens. I wish for an improved standard of education at all levels. More importantly, I desire to live an acceptable life, pleasing God.

Gideon Ishola

As a student my dream come next year is to be successful and accomplished. To be successful, I mean getting distinctions in my external examinations which include JAMB, WAEC and NECO. I plan to finish the book I am writing which is a fiction and publish it. For or Nigeria, I desire a good, smooth and transparent government. This next election should be free and fair, no rigging and political apathy.

Victoria Adeniji





My dream in the incoming year is that of a drastic change in Nigeria’s educational sector. This, no doubt, will improve the lots students and teachers. I yearn for an economy that will foster the development of local businesses. I also dream of a nation that produces instead of just consuming. A Nigeria that is filled with citizens that are ready to put in their best for its growth and progress. Lastly, I desire a country where love is the uniting factor and not religion, tribe or status.

Winning Opadeji

I feel excited as we move into 2023.

I had both palatable and unpalatable experiences in 2022 which left me with memories. Some of these experiences propelled me to become better in my studies. As year 2023 unveils, I see an opportunity of improving on my behaviour.