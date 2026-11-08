Yayi plans reconstruction of eight roads, renovation of two schools in Ogun

Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Ogun State in the 2027 election, has announced plans to reconstruct eight major roads, renovate two schools and establish a Free Trade Zone in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area.

Adeola made the announcement during the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area Stakeholders’ Meeting held on Friday. He said construction work on the listed roads and schools would begin within the next two weeks.

At the meeting, Adeola said, “In the next two weeks, construction will commence on these roads in Imeko-Afon: Olokuta-Iwoye Road, 07 Resort Road, Ilara; Oke-Agbede-Moriwi-Iwoye Road; Yidi-Catholic Church Road; Ita-Oba Road, Ilara; Old Palace Road, Idofa; Yidi-Awela Road, Owode Idi-Ayin; and Masalam Road, Owode Idi-Ayin.

“Additionally, work will begin at the following schools: Community High School, Iwoye, and Community Comprehensive College, Idopa, Imeko-Afon, within a few weeks.”

These eight roads are in addition to more than 30 road construction projects Adeola has already undertaken across Imeko-Afon Local Government Area.

The senator also announced that work on the proposed Free Trade Zone in Imeko-Afon was expected to begin in December 2026.

“I have requested that we secure land for the Free Trade Zone, and construction will commence immediately. Any effort to develop Imeko-Afon and its surroundings must not be delayed,” he emphasised.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Director-General of the Ogun State APC Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections, Senator Olalekan Mustapha; Honourable Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI); the Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Oyeditan Alabi Olanite (Egi-Ogboye, Akanku IV); and other traditional chiefs from communities across Imeko-Afon.