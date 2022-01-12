Yari distance self from picture depicting him with Shi’ite leader, El-Zakzaky

Former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-Azeez Yari Abubakar has distanced himself from a picture trending in social media depicting him with the shite leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

This was even as he said, religion has no place in our polity because it has been experimented before without success.

In a statement issued on his behalf and signed by his factional Chairman Publicity Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim BirninMagaji noted that this is the work of his adversaries.

According to the former governor, they are confused over his intention to vie for the National Chairman of their party in their forthcoming convention.

He said unfortunately for the sponsors what they did prove they are amateurs in the art of propaganda as they left traces on their identities beneath the posters which revealed them as their opponents from the other factions.

The statement read, “The move initiated by Former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara) adversaries was aimed at marring his bright political future especially at this point in time when he is seen as the ‘only alternative’ for the position of National Chairman in the build-up to APC National Convention.”

“The project being implemented by some Amateurs in the ‘Art of Religious deception’ also linked its emergence to two prominent figures of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari faction with a view to giving it credence.

“Though they left traces of their appearance in the photoshop episode because beneath it is a political poster sponsored by a politician belonging to a particular faction battling with former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar faction, the statement declared.”

“We want to say without fear of contradiction that Honorable Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara) is a Sunni Muslim who doesn’t hide his religious belief no matter the situation and he has never at any time belonged to Shi’ite sect for any reason, unlike his adversaries who use Religious politics to cover their weaknesses.

“Instead of resorting to this old fashioned way of demeaning the popularity of a Political Figure of Former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara) standing, we admonish you to work hard and match your words with actions so that the electorates will feel the better part of your leadership skills.

“Members of the Public are now wiser than you thought and Religious Politics has no place in our polity because it had been experimented with before without success.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Yari distance self Yari distance self

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Yari distance self Yari distance self