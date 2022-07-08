YAMA 2022 success is testimony we are impacting youths — Ijeoma Okoye

The project director and convener of Young And More Africa (YAMA), Ijeoma Dicta Okoye, said the successful outcome of the YAMA Convention 2022, recently held in Lagos, was a testimony that they are impacting the lives of Nigerian and African youths.

The 2022 edition of the annual event was the third edition of the convention, and its theme was ‘Building capacity for the next level’. The event had delegates from various states within and outside Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the event is aimed at equipping young leaders and experts with the tools and strategies needed to dominate and scale in the ever-evolving global economy.

The event witnessed notable speakers like John Obidi, Mike Oladipo, Babatunde Akin-Moses, Winner Ezekiel, Fii Stephen Michael, Esther Airemionkhale, Chinaza Favour, Ijeoma Dicta Okoye, among others.

“Having delegates of the event share their experiences was a pleasure,” Okoye said. “I am still getting testimonials of how impactful the session was.”

While appreciating the speakers and panellists that graced the event, Okoye said knowing, learning and working with them has sharpened her thoughts.

“Thank you all for honouring my invitation to speak at the Young and More Africa Convention 2022,” she added. “Let’s do more.”

In another development, for her work on digital literacy, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, Okoye was recently awarded the ‘Nation Building Service’ award by the Mogi Global leadership school.

“It was an honour receiving this award, making it the second award I will be receiving from the organisation,” she said. “I want to celebrate other recipients of various awards who doubled as the speakers and panellists of YAMA Convention 2022.”

