Yakassai’s arrest: More Nigerians will still demand Buhari’s resignation ― Falana

In days ahead, the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation will grow and the demand would be legal, senior lawyer, Mr Femi Falana said on Sunday.

The senior advocate of Nigeria was reacting to the arrest of a media aide to Kano governor, Umar Ganduje, who was equally sacked for joining the chorus demanding the President step down over raging insecurity in the land.

Many open supporters of Mr Buhari are souring on him as the central government appears helpless in tackling the security monster.

The media aide, Salisu Tanko-Yakassai, is a member of Mr Buhari’s ruling party and his erstwhile principal is a strong ally of the President.

Nigerians have continued to condemn his arrest by the Department of State Security.

Falana, reminded; “It is on record that the APC and its leaders including General Muhammadu Buhari; National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Malam Nasir El-rufai and Alhaji Lai Mohammed repeatedly called for former President Goodluck Jonathan’s resignation between 2013 and 2014. Yet they were never subjected to any form of intimidation for exercising their freedom of expression at the material time.”

Going legal, he added, “Since the call for President Buhari’s resignation is likely to continue to be made by other concerned individuals and groups over the virtual collapse of the security architecture of the neocolonial State, it is pertinent to draw the attention of the State Security Service to the case of Arthur Nwankwo v The State 1985 6 NCLR 228 where the Court of Appeal charged the Nigerian people to engage in relentless criticism of democratically elected governments. In particular, Olajide Olatawura JCA (as he then was of blessed memory) had this to say:

“The decision of the founding fathers of the present Constitution which guarantees freedom of speech which must include freedom to criticise should be praised and any attempt to derogate from it except as provided by the constitution must be resisted. Those in public office should not be intolerant of criticism in respect of their office so as to ensure that they are accountable to the people. They should not be made to feel that they live in an ivory tower and therefore belong to a different class. They must develop thick skins and where possible, plug their ears with wool if they feel too sensitive or irascible.”

The chairman of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) subsequently called for the immediate release of Yakassai or his appearance in court if he is deemed to have committed any offence known to law.

“On Friday, February 27, 2021, Mr Salisu Tanko-Yakassai, the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State called on President Muhammadu Buhari to either guarantee the security of the Nigerian people or resign from office. Even though Mr Tanko-Yakassai was legitimately exercising his freedom of expression enshrined in section 39 of the Constitution, he was sacked by Governor Ganduje and arrested by the State Security Service.

ASCAB has confirmed that Mr Tanko- Yankassai is being held incommunicado in an undisclosed detention facility.

“Having regard to the fact that civil rights advocates, retired military officers and political party leaders including chieftains of the All Progressive Congress have repeatedly asked President Buhari to call it quits due to the worsening insecurity in the country, there is no justification whatsoever for the arrest and detention of Mr Tanko- Yankassai.

“In both chambers of the national assembly, there have been strident calls by legislators for President Buhari’s resignation or impeachment on the ground that criminal gangs have taken over the monopoly of violence in the country. Since such concerned citizens were never arrested the ongoing harassment of Mr Tanko- Yakassai is high-handed, discriminatory and illegal.

“In view of the foregoing, we demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Tanko-Yakassai from illegal custody. However, if the State Security Service has evidence that the political detainee has committed any criminal offence known to the law he should be transferred to the Police for proper investigation and possible prosecution without any delay.”

