Yahaya Bello swears in three high court judges, three customary court judges

The Governor of Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, swore in three High Court Judges and three Customary Court of Appeal Judges with a charge to dispense Justice without fear or favour.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Bello restated his administration’s commitment to reforming the state Judiciary in view of its importance as the hope of the common man.

Represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, the Governor said enabling environment has been provided for the state Judiciary to perform its responsibilities.

He congratulated the newly appointed judicial officers and called on them to be productive in the promotion of law and upholding the constitution of the country in the performance of their duty.

The governor maintained that the relationship between the state executive and the judiciary has been cordial, adding that the government has provided befitting accommodation for senior officials as well as cars.

He commended the State Chief Judge, Justice Richard Olorufemi, for his professionalism in the management of the state judiciary.





Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, praised Governor Yahaya Bello for appointing women to serve as high court Justices and expressed confidence that they will not him down.

Earlier, the State Chief Judge Justice Richard Olorufemi, thanked Governor Bello for his love for the state Judiciary, stressing that he has never intruded in the activities of the Judicial arm.

He described the six newly appointed Judges as brilliant and people of impeccable character and expressed confidence that they will do justice to all manner of cases brought before them.

The Anthony General and Commissioner of Justice Muhammed Sani said due process was duly followed for the appointment of the Judges.

Responding on behalf of the Judges, Justice Shuaibu Yakubu expressed gratitude to God and the state government for the opportunity given to them to serve the state and promised not to fail in their official responsibility.

The High Court judges are; Clement Kekere, Hawai Yusufu, Idah Abdullahi while that of the Customary Court of Appeal are: Comfort Tolufase, Paul Ade-Olupeka, and Shaibu Yakubu.

