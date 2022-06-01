Yahaya Bello swears in three high court judges, three customary court judges

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Yahaya Bello swears in judges, disbursement of N130 million, Bello pays nomination fee, Kogi govt explain delay in March Pension, APC'll poll 41 million votes, 2023: Katsina youths task Buhari to support Yahaya Bello, Percentage salary: LG health workers threaten to down tool in Kogi, We didn’t endorse Yahaya Bello, Kogi gov orders investigation into alleged killing of Okada rider, destruction of old Police Barracks in Kabba, Kidnappers of Kogi CoS, Buhari’s supporters are pulling his government down, Yahaya Bello declares Kogi,World Bank hails Kogi's 2020 audited financial statement, APPEALS project to improve livelihoods, Political elites fueling insecurity , appreciate efforts of Buhari ,Bello presents 2022 budget, review of Revenue Allocation, smear campaign against Yahaya Bello, Ex-SIEC Commissioner commends Gov, Peace Day: Increase in banditry, Bello committed to strengthening, We are working, N20bn bailout, Kogi govt thanks President, kogi Court freezes N20bn Kogi’s salary bailout account , Kogi is safest state, Flooding: Relocate to higher, Kogi
Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, swore in three High Court Judges and three Customary Court of Appeal Judges with a charge to dispense Justice without fear or favour.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Bello restated his administration’s commitment to reforming the state Judiciary in view of its importance as the hope of the common man.

Represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, the Governor said enabling environment has been provided for the state Judiciary to perform its responsibilities.

He congratulated the newly appointed judicial officers and called on them to be productive in the promotion of law and upholding the constitution of the country in the performance of their duty.

The governor maintained that the relationship between the state executive and the judiciary has been cordial, adding that the government has provided befitting accommodation for senior officials as well as cars.

He commended the State Chief Judge, Justice Richard Olorufemi, for his professionalism in the management of the state judiciary.


ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, praised Governor Yahaya Bello for appointing women to serve as high court Justices and expressed confidence that they will not him down.

Earlier, the State Chief Judge Justice Richard Olorufemi, thanked Governor Bello for his love for the state Judiciary, stressing that he has never intruded in the activities of the Judicial arm.

He described the six newly appointed Judges as brilliant and people of impeccable character and expressed confidence that they will do justice to all manner of cases brought before them.

The Anthony General and Commissioner of Justice Muhammed Sani said due process was duly followed for the appointment of the Judges.

Responding on behalf of the Judges, Justice Shuaibu Yakubu expressed gratitude to God and the state government for the opportunity given to them to serve the state and promised not to fail in their official responsibility.

The High Court judges are; Clement Kekere, Hawai Yusufu, Idah Abdullahi while that of the Customary Court of Appeal are: Comfort Tolufase, Paul Ade-Olupeka, and Shaibu Yakubu.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Yahaya Bello swears in three high court judges, three customary court judges

You might also like
Latest News

No APC primaries in Kogi central, no candidate emerged ― APC senatorial aspirant

Latest News

UPDATE: 11 injured as explosion rocks Kogi

Latest News

Again, explosion rocks Kabba in Kogi

Latest News

Gunmen on rampage kidnap HYPPADEC board member, kill 3 in Kogi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More