The Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has signed into law establishing the Kogi State University Kabba with the promise to matriculate the first set of students before the expiration of his tenure.

He made the disclosure while signing into law establishing the University at the Government House, Lokoja.

He disclosed that with the master plan for the take-off of the University ready, his administration will on Monday submit it for approval and recognition by the National University Commission.

Gov. Bello disclosed that the College of Education Technical Kabba will be relocated to Yagba Federal Constituency.

While speaking at the signing, Gov. Bello described the feat to establish the University in Kabba as a generational ambition for Okunland and Kogi West in general.

The Governor expressed happiness that the University is happening in his own time after several efforts by past leaders from Okunland.

The siting of the University in Kabba, Gov Bello explained is in compliance with his principle of fairness, equity and Justice.

With the Kogi State University Kabba now in place, Gov. Bello expressed optimism and confidence that children from the State seeking admission will not suffer admission challenges again.

While pointing out that his administration since assumption of office does not take issues of education lightly, said he inherited some months old strike at the Prince Abubakar Audu University Ayingba, said since he solved the matter, seven years down the line, the institution and other tertiary institutions have not witnessed any strike action.

While maintaining that no society will develop without peace and security, assured of getting rid of crimes and criminalities living within the State.

Gov. Bello promised to route out all forms of criminals and criminalities from their hideouts, said the State is no longer safe for kidnappers, their sponsors and sympathisers as well as for those aiding or abetting any form of crime and criminality.





