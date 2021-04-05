Yahaya Bello provides fund to support National Sports festival — Sports Ministry

As part of commitments to the upliftment of the youth and support for their development, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State supported the youth-based National Sports Festival to the tune of N40 million.

The Media Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, expressing appreciation to Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to the Ministry, the fund will go a long way in uplifting the youth who are the larger participants at the Festival as the Ministry will commit the Fund to provide feeding, transportation and ancillary support.

The Ministry expressed the belief that other state governors will emulate Governor Bello in supporting the National Sports Festival as a show of their support for the youth.

“This support will help a long way in promoting the fiesta that helps to build their careers in sports.

“Over 65% of the athletes are youth for whom the fiesta, dubbed Nigeria’s Olympics, is a great opportunity to hone their skills and possibly secure tickets to the Tokyo Olympics.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, had personally called to thank GovernorBello for coming through quickly in support of the Nigerian Youth.

“He said the Governor’s support is timely and useful and I thank him on behalf of the youth who will be participating in the 20th National Sports Festival in Edo,” Dare said.

