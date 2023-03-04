Israel Arogbonlo

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has reacted to allegations made by the Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, that he was after her.

Governor Bello in a one-on-one interview on the Politics Today programme of Channels Television on Friday, said he doesn’t know why Natasha is fond of mentioning his name either rightly or wrongly.

His words, “I don’t know why my name is so sweet in her mouth that she would continue to mention me. Let me tell you and other Nigerians, do you know I do not lose sleep over her mentioning my name? Either rightly or wrongly.

“Do you know why? Because she knows what is paining her. Please I think Nigerians should ask Natasha, what does she really want?

“Every now and then, today she is contesting for this position, whether I am contesting or not, she keeps mentioning me. Tomorrow she is contesting for another, she’s mentioning me. Please ask her, what does she want?”

Reacting to the questions of a clip where a local government chairman was seen tearing ballot papers, Bello said he had left the matter to the security agencies to determine the veracity or not.

TRIBUNE ONLINE understands there have been wide range of controversies in the buildup to the National Assembly election held Saturday, February 25, with the two major parties in the State playing a blame game on each other.

