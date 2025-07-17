Yahaya Bello marries fourth wife in Abuja

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has taken a fourth wife, Hiqma, in a private ceremony held in Abuja over the weekend.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family, with little public attention.

The union was confirmed by Bello’s third wife, Hafiza, in a post shared on Instagram, where she welcomed the new bride and expressed her joy.

“Alhamdulillah, our family just got a little bigger and more loving! A warm welcome to our new family member, Mrs. Hiqma Yahaya Bello! May Allah bless our union and fill our home with love, peace, and Barakah. Amin,” she wrote.

Bello, who served as governor from 2016 to 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), was once celebrated as Nigeria’s youngest sitting governor.

Before this latest marriage, he was already married to three women—Amina Oyiza Bello, Rashida Bello, and Hafiza Bello.

The new development comes as the former governor faces prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80.2 billion money laundering case.

Despite the legal challenges, the former governor went ahead with the wedding in a discreet manner, avoiding public attention or political fanfare.

