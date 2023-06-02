The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has congratulated the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume on their recent appointments as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, respectively.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, Governor Bello expressed his deep admiration for Femi Gbajabiamila.

He also extolled the Speaker of the House of Representatives as a consummate legislator with a wealth of governance experience and an unwavering commitment to public service.

The governor emphasized Gbajabiamila’s remarkable legislative background, loyalty, and trustworthiness, which make him highly suited for the crucial role of Chief of Staff to the President.

The statement noted that Bello’s appreciation of Gbajabiamila’s competence underscores the belief that his profound insights and remarkable abilities will significantly contribute to the success of the presidency.

Similarly, Governor Bello has also congratulated Senator George Akume, the former governor of Benue State, on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The Governor in the statement applauded Akume’s outstanding achievements in various capacities, including his tenure as a senator and his recent role as Minister of Special Duties.

He also recognised his extensive experience in both the executive and legislative branches of government, along with the valuable knowledge he has acquired throughout his distinguished career.

“It is the governor’s firm conviction that Akume’s expertise and invaluable insights will greatly aid his performance in his new position, shaping and enhancing the Nigerian government”.

