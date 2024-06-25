The Kogi Youth Leaders Forum (KYLF) has criticized a northern group for accusing Governor Usman Ododo of shielding his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, from EFCC prosecution.

The forum called the allegation “unfounded, mendacious, and politically induced” and urged the group to let Governor Ododo focus on governing the state.

The KYLF convener, Dr Benjamin Oguche, questioned why Yahaya Bello’s trial has become a political tool for “capitalists” to gain advantage.

He believes the media frenzy around Bello’s trial is politically motivated, driven by powerful forces within and outside the state.

“For a matter that is already in court to dominate the front burner in their discourse, it only amounts to a mob action against a man whose offence is nothing but standing by and defending the welfare of his people.

“Yahaya Bello is not the only politically exposed person facing prosecution but we keep wondering why feather-weight elements have latched onto it to vent out accumulated hate,” he noted.

