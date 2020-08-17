Yaba SmartCity project kicks off with door-to-door data collection

In a bid to encourage adequate documentation of residents, and to encourage data gathering, Yaba Local council development (LCDA) has kicked off the Yaba SmartCity project on Friday, August 14.

The project, convened by Dr Segun Oyebolu is aimed at gathering residents data in the area.

According to Oyebolu, the Yaba Smartcity project will answer four questions, “security emergencies, health emergencies, the security of properties and security for individuals.”

Speaking during the training for the 40 persons selected for the exercise, Executive Chairman, Yaba, LCDA, Kayode Adejare, said the project when completed, will help enhance the overall security of lives and property while empowering small businesses to thrive.

“Our efforts will help the LCDA transform to a smart, ICT-driven service city with real-time access to integrated data on physical properties and critical residents data within the area, most especially for infrastructure and social services planning purposes.

Part of the expected result of the project is the activation of yabashops.com, a news portal that will showcase and provide a direct link to all small businesses within the LCDA. The listing of our local businesses on this portal is at zero fees to business owners within the area.”

For us at the Council, this action of free listing of small businesses is an answer to the need of our small businesses to quickly rebound after the last few months of difficulties occasioned by COVID-19.

The Council takes very seriously, the prosperity of our people and knowing fully well that small businesses powers our local economy, the Council felt the minimal we can do to help our various businesses are lending a helping hand to their early and sustained recovery. As a Council, we will continue in this tradition to further ensure all-round prosperity of our people.

“As the Chairman, my office will remain open and if any one of our trained personnel should request for or suggest any payment whatsoever for this service, the Council should be reached immediately. Our continued help is to ensure we all prosper together especially in the face of challenging business climate brought about by the global pandemic.

Asked if the data collection will not compromise the security of lives and properties of the people, Vice-chairman of the council, Nurudeen Bolanle Aileru, said, “On his part, This is the first of its kinds, and it will only be accessed by only the authority. Instead of breaching security, it will improve it just like we have in developed countries.

At the completion of this exercise, our ultimate aim is to make Yaba, the safest and most secured with the best security network of any Local Council in the Country. I am therefore appealing to our people; property owners, business persons to cooperate fully with us to ensure a very successful implementation for the benefit of every one of us.

“One of the principal benefits of this project is the expected significant values that will accrue to property owners in the area and the enhanced security of every neighbourhood within the council that will directly impact on the lives and activities of our residents.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE