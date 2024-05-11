After their 2021 hit single, ‘Yaba Buluku’ gained some traction across Africa, the Mozambican trio recruited Burna Boy for the remix version that rocketed them to success.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Yaba Buluku Boyz made up of DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane, and Preck said although their breakout single ‘Yaba Buluku’ was already getting attention in some African countries, featuring Nigerian mega star Burna Boy propelled the song to global success.

“The song was already big but when we did the remix with Burna, it took us to another level and took the song to the world,” Nelson Tivane said. “When we did the remix with Burna, the song blew up around the world. The influence of Nigerian artist Burna boy is very big,” he added.

Burna Boy’s effect on ‘Yaba Buluku’ remix is evident in the Spotify streaming numbers where the song has garnered over 10 million streams, which is nearly 10 times more streams than the original.

The song, which brought Yaba Buluku Boys mainstream success across the continent has also been viewed more than 22 million times on YouTube.

When asked about which other Nigerian artistes they would love to work with, Nelson Tivane named hit maker Tekno, while highlighting how he admires his lyricism and style of music. He also mentioned Davido, whose high energy he believes matches Yaba Buluku Boyz’s type of music. DJ Tarico mentioned Asake whom he credits for bringing a new vibe to the music industry and whose Amapiano music fits their style.

