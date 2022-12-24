Xmas: Oyo APC guber candidate, Folarin felicitates Christians

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin has extended yuletide greetings to Christians across the State as they join others all over the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

In a goodwill message released on Saturday, Folarin admonished Christians to continually imbibe the full essence of Christmas, which is the celebration of the love of God for mankind signified by the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As our brothers and sisters in the Christian faith l celebrate Christmas, I heartily rejoice with them and appeal to them to use the occasion of the celebration to seek the face of the Lord and pray for continued peaceful co-existence with other religious groups”

The leading gubernatorial candidate further enjoined the Christian faithful to cultivate core virtues of the faith, including love, humility, kindness, righteous living and fruits of the spirit which guarantee eternal life as evidenced by the teachings of Jesus Christ

While wishing Christians a merry Christmas

celebration, the APC governorship candidate assured the people of Oyo State that he would ensure good governance if elected governor next year.

“Our administration will be fully committed to the formulation and implementation of programmes and policies toward repositioning the State as well as uplifting the living standard of the downtrodden masses”

“Prompt payment of workers’ salaries and promotions are rightful entitlements of workers and not a favour done to them by anyone, our administration shall ensure workers get paid and promoted as at when due. We will also place emphasis on training and retraining of workers to maximise their potential for good governance”.

“Civil servants are the livewire of public service. They will be key drivers of the bulk of our Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo agenda” the statement concluded.

