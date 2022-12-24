Xmas: Let’s show we’re ready to consolidate democracy ― Buhari

•Says he'll work for peace, unity till last day in office

By Leon Usigbe -Abuja
With the 2022 Christmas coinciding with political campaign for next year’s elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to use the period to show to the rest of the world that the country is ready to consolidate on its democratic credentials.

This is contained in his message to mark the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ, which was personally signed by him and released on Saturday.

He advised that citizens should allow the peace and joy that pervade this period to dovetail into the election season, noting that those who sought to disrupt the peace of the country have failed.

The President stated: “This joyous season has coincided with the period of campaigns to usher in a new administration. I urge you to be circumspect and vote for those that will maintain the momentum we have created for the greater good of the country.

“It is another opportunity to show the rest of the world that Nigeria is indeed ready to consolidate its democratic credentials as has been noted in international circles. Let the peace and joy that pervade this period continue well into the new year up to the elections in February and beyond.

“I want to assure Nigerians that those who violently seek to disrupt the peace of our nation have lost the battle.”

President Buhari heartily rejoiced with Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of this Christmas, saying: “Many of us look forward to this festive season as a time to travel, share gifts, spend quality time with family and friends, attend special carols and events, and generally relive the good moments of the year.

“In whatever circumstances we find ourselves, Christmas is a period when we come together to rejoice and set aside our differences.”

He pointed out that this year’s Christmas is unique for him and his family because it will be his last as president.

He particularly praised the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) community who have regularly paid Christmas homage to him at the presidential villa.

Buhari said: “For me and my family, this year’s celebration is unique. It is my last as your elected President. Twenty-two weeks from now, this administration will hand over to another.

“In the last seven years, I have had the privilege of receiving members of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) community on Christmas homage, except the year the COVID-19 pandemic denied us that opportunity. I will fondly remember them as my benevolent landlords and friendly neighbours.

“It is crucial that I remember this about my closest neighbours because there is no better way for us to celebrate Christmas as a people than showing genuine love, care, compassion and empathy for one another.

“We must never lose sight of the symbiotic relationship between Christmas and hope; Jesus Christ and humility, Christianity and grace.


“In this season of love, joy and peace, let us not fail to remember those who really wish to celebrate but are constrained in one way or the other by reaching out to them.

“Together we can make this celebration a spectacular one by renewing our pledge and common resolve to work for the unity and prosperity of our dear country.”

The President also assured that until his last day in office, he will continue to work with sub-national governments and other stakeholders for the peace and unity of the country

He stated: “Until my last day in office, I will continue to provide political and material support to sub-national governments, the Armed Forces, institutions and individuals working wholeheartedly for the peace, unity, stability and progress of Nigeria.

“The advances we have made so far on the economic front, especially in infrastructure; food security, anti-corruption, security, energy sufficiency, among others, will need to be built on.

“Our country is blessed with a wealth of human and material resources. Let’s celebrate our blessings this season with the trust that a better dawn awaits Nigeria.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas.”

