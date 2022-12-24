Xmas: Gbajabiamila rejoices with Christians, calls for national prayers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has rejoiced with the Christian faithful for marking this year’s Christmas.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said Christmas, which is marked to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, is a period for sober reflection and re-dedication to His teachings and ways.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Speaker Gbajabiamila enjoined the Christian faithful and other Nigerians to use the period to pray for peaceful and successful general elections in 2023.

He said as the country was getting ready for the general elections, it was imperative for Nigerians to eschew any form of violence and acts that could undermine the peaceful conduct of the polls.

The Speaker equally urged Nigerians to cooperate with all the relevant government agencies and officials before, during, and after the elections.

He wished the Christian faithful peaceful Christmas celebrations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

THE Federal Government is putting final touches to all necessary mea- sures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss





The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Xmas: Gbajabiamila rejoices with Christians, calls for national prayers