Xmas: Adebule rejoices with Christians, seeks peaceful celebration

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial District candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule, has rejoiced with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Jesus, urging them to celebrate moderately in line with the teachings of the Christian faith.

The former Lagos State deputy governor, who distributed food items to thousands of Nigerians in commemoration of the Yuletide season, said in a statement that the season “offers a unique opportunity for Nigerians to renew their hope and faith in God to make life more abundant for us as a nation.”

She urged the faithful to draw lessons from the life and times of Jesus Christ who was an epitome of love, unity, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence.

According to her, no nation develops without peace and harmony.

She called on Nigerians to “work and pray for our dear country to overcome its security and other challenges.”

Nigeria, she said, could be greater than the imagination of Nigerians and the world if everyone played a positive role.

Adebule implored Nigerians to start by electing credible people which the APC has presented for the president, governors to national and state assembly members.





She posited that the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, “is the best man for the job due to his immense experience and leadership capacity to drive the country to the path of sustainable economic and socio-political development.”